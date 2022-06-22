Ipswich Town set to for battle with Scottish club for 30-year-old

Ipswich Town have set their sights on Kilmarnock goalkeeper Sam Walker, as per a report from Football Scotland.

The report states that the Tractor Boys will face competition for the 30-year-old’s services, with St Johnstone also looking to agree terms with Walker.

Still possessing a year on his current deal with Killie, the teams in pursuit would have to fork out somewhat of a transfer fee to secure a deal for the experienced goalkeeper.

The 30-year-old, who arrived from Reading last summer, managed a mere eight minutes of Scottish Championship football last time out, playing in a deputy role for the majority of the campaign.

Kilmarnock won promotion back to the Scottish Premiership last season and are now believed to be weighing up their options in regard to Walker’s situation.

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how this one plays out because it would not appear that regular first-team football can be promised at either of the clubs currently in pursuit.

At Ipswich, Christian Walton has firmly established himself as number one, and given the Championship quality he possesses, it does not look like a player like Walker would be able to shift him out of his starting role.

However, for strength-in-depth purposes, and to add experience to the squad, Walker could be a strong deputy option to Walton.

It will be interesting to see if interest from elsewhere emerges this summer and if any clubs join the race where it will be easier for him to see more regular football.