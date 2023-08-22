Highlights Ipswich Town are set to sign full-back Brandon Williams from Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag recently confirmed he would not be selecting Williams for United amid the possibility of a summer move for the full-back.

Leeds United have also been linked with a move for the 22-year-old during the summer transfer window.

Ipswich Town are set to complete the signing of full-back Brandon Williams from Manchester United.

That's according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, who has provided a welcome update for supporters of the Tractor Boys with this latest piece of transfer news.

How has Brandon Williams' career gone so far?

Having come through the youth ranks with Manchester United, Williams initially showed some promising signs upon breaking into the Red Devils' first-team as a teenager back in 2019.

In total, the full-back has made 51 appearances in all competitions for the Old Trafford club, scoring once in that time.

However, after dropping down the pecking order at United, Williams spent the 2021/22 season on loan with Ipswich's local rivals Norwich City.

The full-back made a total of 29 appearances for the Canaries, but was unable to prevent them suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Since his return to United after that loan spell, the 22-year-old has featured just once for Erik ten Hag's side, and now looks to be set for a move to pastures new.

Speaking earlier this week, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed that he would not be considering Williams for selection before the close of the transfer window, amid the potential for the full-back to move elsewhere.

That had come in the wake of reports claiming that Leeds United, who are set to compete with Ipswich in the Championship this season after their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the previous campaign, are interested in signing the 22-year-old.

Now however, it seems as though Williams is instead set for a move to Portman Road in the not too distant future.

Ipswich set to complete Williams swoop

According to this latest update from O'Rourke, it is now Ipswich who are poised to complete the signing of Williams.

As things stand, there are still 12 months remaining on the full-back's contract with Manchester United, who have the option to extend that deal by a further year.

That means it is likely that any permanent move for the 22-year-old, would likely involve Ipswich paying a fee for his services.

If confirmed, Williams could become Ipswich's fifth senior signing of the summer transfer window. Midfielder Jack Taylor and goalkeeper Cieran Slicker have already joined from Peterborough and Manchester City respectively on permanent deals, with striker George Hirst also making his loan move from Leicester permanent.

Meanwhile, attacking midfielder Omari Hutchinson has arrived on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

Backing up a strong start on the pitch

Following promotion from League One at the end of last season, Ipswich have enjoyed an encouraging start to life back in the Championship.

Kieran McKenna's side have won all three of their league games so far, to sit top of the early second-tier standings.

The Tractor Boys are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they are set to host Leeds themselves at Portman Road.