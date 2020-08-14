Ipswich Town set to complete deal to sign defender after breakthrough in talks

Ipswich Town have agreed a deal to sign former Stoke City defender Stephen Ward according to Football Insider.

The Tractor Boys have previously revealed that the Irishman has been training with the club ahead of the new league campaign in the third-tier.

The full-back made 17 first-team appearances for Stoke City last season, but left the club when his contract reached a conclusion at the end of the 2019/20 season.

It was a season full of ups and downs for Stoke last term, as they finished 15th in the Championship table under the management of Michael O’Neill.

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert is clearly keen to land the player’s signature, as they look to win a timely promotion back into the Championship.

They finished 11th in the League One table last season, and will be hoping they can find some much-needed consistency in their results ahead of the new league campaign.

Football Insider claim that a breakthrough has been made in relation to the talks between Ward and Ipswich, and it seems as though it’s only going to be a matter of time before the deal is confirmed.

The Verdict:

It’ll be interesting to see where he fits into Ipswich’s plans.

Ward is a player that has a considerable amount of experience under his belt from his spells in both the Premier League and the Championship.

He’ll have a positive impact off-the-field with that experience, and will be hoping that he can aid the development of some of the younger players in the Ipswich squad.

I have my doubts as to whether he’ll be a regular starter for Ipswich next season though.