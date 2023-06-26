Ipswich Town are set to make their first significant splash in the summer transfer window with the signing of Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, a £1.5 million fee has been agreed with Posh for the services of the 25-year-old, who has just one year remaining on his contract at the League One outfit.

Taylor is currently undergoing a medical with the Tractor Boys and is set to significantly bolster Kieran McKenna's midfield options for the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

The Suffolk outfit are yet to make an official signing in the summer window, but since Gamechanger 20 Ltd have owned the club in the last two years they have made significant investments into the playing squad at Portman Road.

Players such as Nathan Broadhead, Harry Clarke, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Leif Davis and many others were brought in for high six-figure to seven-figure sums and Taylor is set to be the latest to add to that.

Taylor was on the transfer list at Peterborough, something which happens to all players going into the final year of their contract, and Ipswich had three bids rejected in January for the Republic of Ireland under-21 international, according to Posh director of football Barry Fry.

Who is Jack Taylor?

After departing the Chelsea youth ranks in 2012, Taylor joined Barnet not long after at the age of 15 and made his senior debut just one year later.

Taylor made his first league appearance in League Two for the club in the 2016-17 season, but it was his nine-goal haul in the 2019-20 campaign for the Bees as a National League club which saw him secure a mid-season move to Peterborough for £500,000.

A real regular and stalwart for Posh since his arrival there, Taylor made 137 appearances for the club in his three-and-a-half years, including -playing 34 times in his one and only season in the Championship.

Is Jack Taylor a good signing for Ipswich Town?

McKenna does have options in his engine room, with Samy Morsy, Lee Evans, Massimo Luongo and Cameron Humphreys all in his plans, as well as returning loanee Idris El Mizouni, but Taylor just strengthens the Northern Irishman's hand even more.

Taylor is a player that has been earmarked for regular Championship football, but Peterborough normally drive a hard bargain when it comes to selling their key assets.

With just one year left on his contract though, they've done well to get £1.5 million for a player that is realistically probably worth more than that, and Taylor should flourish at Ipswich under a talented head coach.