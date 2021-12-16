Ipswich Town set to appoint 35-year-old as Paul Cook’s replacement

Ipswich are prepared to finally appoint a new manager at Portman Road, with Kieran McKenna lined up to take the reins according to Sky Sports.

The club have been without a boss since the dismissal of Paul Cook and after weeks deliberating over a potential replacement and a number of job applications, it appears the Tractor Boys have finally settled on the 35-year-old.

Ipswich are desperate to try and get a promotion from League One and have splashed the cash over the summer in order to do so. So far, the side have looked solid at times but have failed to really challenge for the top six – and it ultimately led to Paul Cook then losing his job.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Ipswich Town strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Daryl Murphy Waterford Cork Limerick UCD

The Tractor Boys have seemingly settled though on giving someone fresh a chance, with Kieran McKenna yet to have a challenge in a competitive managerial role.

McKenna has served at Manchester United over the last few seasons, coaching under Ole Gunner Solksjaer. He oversaw the academy side and then moved on to helping look after first-team activities to boot.

The limit of his expertise so far then is only in management of academy sides – but the coach is highly regarded, having also worked at Tottenham and he was highly-rated at Old Trafford too.

After Solksjaer departed the Red Devils hotseat though, it looks like McKenna’s next challenge could finally be his big break in management. Ipswich will be desperate for him to lead the side to a promotion – and if he can do just that, then it could be a match made in heaven for the club and the new boss.

The Verdict

Kieran McKenna is a very exciting appointment by Ipswich. He may not have a lot of experience but he has looked like a real prodigy at Man United and certainly looks like he puts the work in.

Given chance as a a manager, he could thrive. He will be eager to prove his worth in the main role and that could work in the Tractor Boys’ favour, as he will want success as soon as he can.

They may have to give him time to implement his philosophy and drill it into the players but if they buy into it, he had success at academy level and he could have some again with Ipswich.

Appointing him as boss before the winter transfer window as well could work in favour of Ipswich, as he will also now be able to look at the squad and sort it to his liking to boot.