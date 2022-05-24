Ipswich Town set sights on transfer for Barnsley player

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow is a transfer target for Ipswich Town this summer, according to TWTD.

The Tykes suffered relegation from the Championship and into League One for the upcoming 2022-23 season and are at risk of potentially losing some of their better players during the summer window.

However they could be set to lose their captain to a divisional rival, with Woodrow on the Tractor Boys’ shortlist when it comes to potential additions to the forward line at Portman Road in the coming months.

The 27-year-old has been a Barnsley player since 2018, when he initially joined the Yorkshire club on loan from Fulham before turning it into a permanent move in January 2019.

Woodrow has featured prominently in both the Championship and League One for Barnsley, with his best league scoring season coming with a 16-goal haul in the 2018-19 third tier season, before scoring 14 times the following campaign in the Championship.

He notched just four league goals during the most recent season though, with his appearances restricted to just 28 thanks to a mid-season knee injury.

The Verdict

With one year remaining on his contract at Barnsley, Woodrow may have his sights set on the exit door at Oakwell.

And being a Hertfordshire-born man, Ipswich is a lot closer to his roots so it could be an attractive option if they decide to make a bid.

The Tractor Boys will need fresh faces up-front due to the departures of James Norwood and Macauley Bonne, and Woodrow is a proven goalscorer at both League One level and the division above.

Providing he’s fit and healthy again following his knee surgery midway through the 2021-22 season, Woodrow would be a fantastic addition at Portman Road – should they choose him as their number one target.