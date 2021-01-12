Ipswich Town set sights on signing EFL midfielder

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in signing Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop according to Football Insider.

Harrop has struggled for consistent game time with Alex Neil’s side this season, and has been restricted to just eight appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder has been with the club since signing from Manchester United back in 2017, and could be tempted by a move elsewhere before the January transfer window reaches a conclusion.

It is believed that Ipswich are working on a loan deal to bring Harrop to Portman Road in the near future.

Ipswich Town are currently sat eighth in the League One table, and are seemingly keen to add to their squad in the near future.

The Tractor Boys have struggled for a consistent run of positive results in recent weeks, which has seen them lose vital ground on the promotion-chasing pack in the third-tier this term.

Harrop and his Preston team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on play-off chasing rivals Bristol City at Ashton Gate, in what is likely to be a tough test up against the Robins.

The Verdict:

This is a deal that could work for all parties involved.

Harrop has struggled for consistent game time with Preston this season, as they target a top-six finish in the Championship, so you couldn’t blame the 25-year-old if he wanted to pursue a move to Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys need strength in depth in their midfield, and Harrop would certainly solve that issue moving forward into the second-half of this year’s campaign.

A loan deal would be ideal for Harrop, as it would give him the opportunity to impress with another club, which could improve his chances of forcing his way back into the Preston North End starting XI in future seasons.