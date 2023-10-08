Highlights Ipswich Town values Kieran McKenna at a hefty transfer fee of up to £4 million as potential suitors eye the successful coach.

McKenna has led Ipswich to a strong position in the Championship, making him a sought-after target for clubs looking for new managers.

Ipswich's hierarchy is already planning for the future and will only part ways with McKenna if a substantial offer is made, considering his importance to the team's promotion ambitions.

Ipswich Town are set to give Kieran McKenna a huge transfer asking price amid the potential for future suitors.

According to Alan Nixon, the former Manchester United coach will cost a potential new club up to £4 million to prise away from Portman Road.

Ipswich have been a standout side in the Championship so far this season, with their form propelling them into the mix for automatic promotion.

This comes following the club’s promotion back to the second tier from League One in May.

McKenna led the team to a second place finish last season, which brought Ipswich back to the second division after a four-year absence.

What is the latest surrounding Kieran McKenna’s future?

It was previously reported that Premier League side Crystal Palace have placed McKenna on their shortlist of potential new managers.

While Roy Hodgson is doing a good job with the London club, the Eagles are preparing for a time after the 76-year-old, given he will likely be heading into retirement at some point soon.

However, Palace may not be the only club looking to possibly hire McKenna at some point in the near future.

While no other teams have emerged as a potential next destination, the team’s amazing form in the Championship is sure to attract attention.

In that event, the Ipswich hierarchy are already thinking ahead and have placed a price tag on his head.

It will cost any interested parties up to £4 million to convince the Suffolk outfit to let the 37-year-old leave Portman Road, should he wish to.

Otherwise, Ipswich will not part with one of their key assets so easily.

The record fee paid to sign a manager was when Bayern Munich paid over £20 million to sign Julien Nagelsmann from RB Leipzig.

Chelsea paid a similar fee for Graham Potter from Brighton, but £4 million would still be a big figure for a manager working in the Championship.

How has Kieran McKenna fared at Ipswich Town?

McKenna is coming up on his second anniversary at Ipswich, having joined the club in December 2021.

He previously worked as a coach at Man United, first with the youth set up and then as part of Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom staff.

McKenna worked alongside Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick before the pair both branched out to become head coaches in their own right.

Ipswich are currently second in the Championship, just two points off leaders Leicester City and eight clear of third place Preston North End.

Is Kieran McKenna worth £4 million?

McKenna has been key to building Ipswich’s promotion challenger this season, so his departure would be a huge blow.

A fee of £4 million would not make up for the difference between promotion and remaining in the Championship.

But it would allow the club to spend money to find his replacement, which could be just as useful.

There are only a handful of other managers Ipswich could get that could continue to lead the club forward in a race for automatic Premier League promotion, so it would come as a huge blow if he were to depart the club.