Ipswich Town are set to face competition from Bristol City in their pursuit of Peterborough United midfielder Jack Taylor, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that both of these Championship sides are plotting moves for Taylor.

Ipswich have held a long-term interest in Taylor, and had several bids rejected for the midfielder during the previous transfer window.

The Blues are now facing a potential transfer tussle with the Robins, who have entered the race for the 24-year-old's signature.

What has previously been said about Ipswich Town's interest in Peterborough United's Jack Taylor?

Making reference to Ipswich, Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry revealed earlier this week that Kieran McKenna's side were still showing interest in Taylor after previously trying to sign him in January.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry said: "I expect Jack Taylor to end up in the Championship and there are clubs after him, including Ipswich who bid three times for him in January.

Did Jack Taylor manage to impress last season in a Peterborough United shirt?

Taylor produced a host of eye-catching displays for Posh last season as they managed to qualify for the play-offs.

During the regular campaign, the midfielder scored eight goals at this level, and chipped in with five assists for his team-mates.

Taylor went on to provide two direct goal contributions in the first leg of Peterborough's semi-final clash with Sheffield Wednesday last month.

Unfortunately for Posh, they were unable to book a trip to Wembley Stadium as they were eliminated from this competition via a penalty shoot-out at Hillsborough.

What is Taylor's contract status amid interest from Ipswich and Bristol City?

As it stands, Taylor's deal with Peterborough is set to run until the summer of 2024.

Due to his contract status, a potential suitor will have to submit a reasonable fee for the midfielder.

Peterborough will be looking to make a profit on Taylor, who was signed for a fee believed to be in the region of £500,000 from Barnet in 2020.

Will Ipswich be able to beat Bristol City to Taylor's signature this summer?

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has some tough calls to make this summer.

With both clubs plotting moves for Taylor, it would not be at all surprising if a bidding war ensues for the midfielder.

This would be welcomed by Posh, who have a good track-record when it comes to securing sizeable fees for their players.

In order for Ipswich to have the best chance of securing the services of Taylor, they will need to meet Peterborough's valuation, and also offer assurances regarding game-time to the former Barnet man.

Given that there is no guarantee that Ipswich will beat City in this pursuit, they ought to consider lining up a list of alternative signings.