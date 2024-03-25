Highlights Ipswich Town's recent success is credited to McKenna's coaching and a recent significant investment in the club by Gamechanger 20 Limited.

The recent Bright Path Sports Partners investment securing a 40% stake will be used on and off the pitch, indicating a busy summer ahead for transfers.

Ipswich, whether in the Premier League or Championship, will need to enhance their squad for the 2024/25 season to ensure continued success.

Ipswich Town are looking to be the first team to win back-to-back promotions to the Premier League since Southampton in 2012.

The Tractor Boys are currently sitting in third position in the Championship, and are just one point away from the automatic promotion place, which are currently occupied by Leeds United and Leicester City.

Kieran McKenna’s appointment in December 2021, having joined from the coaching staff at Manchester United, is proving to be a masterstroke.

Following relegation in 2019, Ipswich spent four seasons in the third tier, and up until McKenna’s arrival it had looked like they were going to be one of the bigger teams in the league that could never quite manage to get back out.

Another major moment that came in 2021 that has been pivotal to Ipswich’s recent success, is that a majority stake in the club was bought by Gamechanger 20 Limited.

This pumped a lot of money into the club, which has helped McKenna greatly. And, due to a recent announcement, we could well see a similar sort of investment in the near future.

Ipswich confirm significant investment into the club

Ipswich confirmed on Friday afternoon that Bright Path Sports Partners, a US-based private equity firm, secured a 40% stake in the club, which included an investment of up to £105 million.

The club stated that the investment was an ‘exciting step’, and that it would secure the club’s future.

The CEO at Ipswich, Mark Ashton, was speaking about what the investment means for the club, and where the money could be going.

He said: “Part of that plan was, when we got to the Championship, we always had a plan to recapitalise the football club and look for further investment into the football club to take us on, so we could develop infrastructure in the football club, we could invest on the pitch and continue to rebuild the football club moving forward.”

A busy summer head for Ipswich

What Ashton said was that the new investment would be used on the pitch as well as off it.

This will be music to the ears of McKenna, who will always want more funds to improve his current squad.

It also sounds like the money will be there and will be used, no matter whether they are in the Premier League or the Championship.

So it could potentially be another busy summer transfer window for McKenna and his staff.

Looking at last summer in isolation, they brought in seven players, with four of those being permanent ahead of a Championship return.

Ipswich Town - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Jack Taylor Peterborough United Permanent George Hirst Leicester City Permanent Cieran Slicker Man City Permanent Brandon Williams Man United Loan Dane Scarlett Tottenham Loan Omari Hutchinson Chelsea Loan Axel Tuanzebe Man United Permanent

Whilst Ipswich have done incredibly well to be fighting for promotion this season, whether they are in the Premier League or Championship, extra quality will be needed in 2024/25.

If they are in the Premier League, they will need to add some much-needed top-flight experience to help avoid relegation. If they are in the Championship, they will need to add to build on their performances this campaign; it's impossible to just stand still and be successful at this level.

Despite the above signings and additions like Kieffer Moore on loan, this is still largely the squad that took them up from League One. Having some extra transfer funds will be much needed - and it could be a hectic summer at Portman Road.