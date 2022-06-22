Ipswich Town secure transfer agreement with Arsenal

Ipswich Town have secured their fourth summer signing with the acquisition Arsenal striker Tyreece John-Jules on a season-long loan deal.

The League One outfit are aiming for automatic promotion in the upcoming 2022-23 season following a disappointing campaign this past season, which saw Paul Cook completely overhaul the squad last summer and was then sacked in December following poor results.

Kieran McKenna is now the man tasked with leading the Tractor Boys back to the Championship, and he is having to replenish his attacking options thanks to the departures of Macauley Bonne and James Norwood.

Freddie Ladapo has already arrived through the door at Portman Road, and he has been joined by John-Jules, who is an England under-21 international.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at both Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday, but it was a 2021-22 to forget for the youngster as he failed to score for the Seasiders, before injury ruined his time at Hillsborough.

John-Jules netted five times in 18 appearances for Doncaster Rovers however in League One during the 2020-21 season and he will be looking to reproduce form of a similar or better level as he arrives in Suffolk.

The Verdict

Last season was one that John-Jules will not want to remember in a hurry – he was supposed to develop his game at Blackpool in the Championship, but when that didn’t work out it went from bad to worse at Sheffield Wednesday.

Providing the injury troubles that plagued his stint at Hillsborough are behind him though, John-Jules should be a good addition at Portman Road.

He has scored goals regularly for England at under-18 level a few years ago, as well as for Arsenal’s under-age squads, so if he can replicate that for Ipswich then they should have a player on their hands.

Whilst only 21 years old, this could be a make or break season for John-Jules in terms of his Arsenal career going forward as he looks to prove a point in the EFL.