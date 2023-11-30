Highlights Ipswich Town's promotion to the Championship has been a great success, currently sitting in 2nd place.

Luke Woolfenden has played a key role in Ipswich's recent success, starting all but two matches this season.

Ipswich made the right decision in rejecting a £3 million bid from Sheffield United for Woolfenden's transfer, as he has become an integral player for the team.

Ipswich Town have been a brilliant addition to the Championship this season.

Following their promotion from League One, the Tractor Boys are defying all expectations, currently sitting 2nd in the league standings, and well clear of the clubs behind them.

Only Leicester City, currently top of the division, have outshone them so far, which is a huge credit to Kieran McKenna and his players.

A huge number of them deserve praise, one of which is central defender Luke Woolfenden.

Luke Woolfenden playing a key role

Woolfenden is a player who has not only played a key role so far this campaign, but one in the club's recent trajectory, too.

Indeed, the academy product missed just five league matches for Ipswich in League One last season as they were promoted from the division, and, so far this campaign, he has started all but two matches.

Things could have been very different for Ipswich and Woolfenden, though, had they bowed to previous transfer interest in the defender.

Ipswich rejected Sheffield United advances

Indeed, back in 2020, then Premier League side Sheffield United were reported to be readying a bid for Woolfenden.

The bid was believed to be in the region of £3 million, according to the East Anglian Daily Times, but then Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert scoffed at the prospect of such a bid.

Lambert told the EADT: "You can put another three in front of that and then I might think.

"Three million?! Three million doesn't even buy you a flake!

"There's absolutely no chance whatsoever that would ever happen.

"The big lad is playing fantastically well, everybody knows it. Three million? No way.

"Put it this way, I won't let the same mistakes happen like happened with (Adam) Webster and the boy (Matt) Clarke, that's for sure.

"There's been no interest in any of our players as far as I know, but you can't stop people putting bids in for guys."

Ipswich made the right decision

To this day, Ipswich must be happy with the hard stance that Lambert took towards any potential bids at the time.

At the time of Sheffield United's transfer interest, the 25-year-old was only just establishing himself in the Ipswich Town side.

Indeed, the season prior, he had been on loan at League Two outfit Swindon, and this was the first time he played regularly for the Tractor Boys, who were in League One by now.

Luke Woolfenden's career in numbers so far, according to Transfermarkt Club Matches Played Goals Assists Ipswich Town 170 5 3 Swindon Town (Loan) 36 2 - Bromley (Loan) 20 1 - Stats correct as of 29/11/23

Of course, there has been no looking back. Since then, he has gone on to amass a total of 170 appearances and counting for the Tractor Boys, which included a hugely important 41 appearances in their promotion win last season.

Related Ipswich Town matches on TV in 2023/24 season We take a look at Ipswich Town’s upcoming fixtures set for live broadcast.

Woolfenden continues to make his mark, too, with 16 Championship appearances under his belt so far this season, forming a solid partnership in the heart of defence with Cameron Burgess.

All in all, Ipswich must be very thankful for rejecting advances for Woolfenden's signature back in 2020.

They'll be even more grateful if the defender helps them return to the Premier League.