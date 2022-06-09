Ipswich Town ruled out of chase for Luton Town player

Danny Hylton is out of contract with Luton Town this summer and after six years with the club, he is leaving Kenilworth Road.

The 33-year-old is still eager to play however, and according to a report from Football Insider, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic are all keen to gain the services of the free agent.

However, TWTD have reported that the Tractorboys are not one of the teams with an interest in the player.

Despite signing Freddie Ladapo at the end of last month following his release from Rotherham United, it’s understood that Kieran McKenna’s side are still looking to add to their attacking options this summer.

However, the report states that the Luton Town striker is not on Ipswich’s list and the club have no interest in him.

With the summer transfer window officially opening tomorrow, it’s likely that we will see lots more business from the Ipswich boss in the coming weeks as he aims to form a squad that can compete for promotion next season.

Furthermore, with McKenna having previously stated a desire for a team with youth in it, it’s expected that upcoming signings will fall below the age bracket of the 33-year-old.

The Verdict:

Danny Hylton has been a solid striker in the past and although he hasn’t been able to have the same impact in the Championship, it’s understandable that a League One club would view him as a good signing.

However, it seems like a sensible decision from Kieran McKenna to steer clear of this one as he doesn’t fit the bill of what he has already claimed to be looking for in his squad.

If Ipswich are going to push for promotion next season they will need players who are athletic and able to play lots of games for 90 minutes and with the striker ageing, he probably doesn’t fit into this plan.

There is plenty of time for the Tractorboys to recruit more attacking options and there’s no doubt McKenna will make the right additions.