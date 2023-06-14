This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town have reportedly made a £3.5 million bid for Everton striker Ellis Simms, according to The Sun.

Simms enjoyed a successful loan spell in the Championship in the first half of last season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 17 appearances for the Black Cats before being recalled by Everton in December.

The 22-year-old scored once in 11 games following his return to Goodison Park to help the Toffees to Premier League survival, but many of his minutes came as a substitute.

Sunderland were keen on bringing Simms back to the Stadium of Light in January and The Northern Echo claim they remain interested this summer as Everton weigh up his future at the club.

But he has now emerged on the Tractor Boys' transfer radar as Kieran McKenna prepares for life back in the Championship.

Would Ellis Simms be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Simms' potential move to Portman Road.

James Reeves

Simms would be an excellent signing for Ipswich.

The 22-year-old proved himself to be a more than capable striker at Championship level during his temporary spell at Sunderland, forming a productive partnership with Ross Stewart and performing admirably in the Scotsman's absence.

Simms is a player with huge potential and he would be the perfect addition to Kieran McKenna's already strong attacking options, while it would be no surprise to see his game develop further under the Northern Irishman's expert guidance.

Given the competition for places in the forward areas at Portman Road and with further reinforcements likely, there would be question marks over how much game time Simms would receive.

He is likely to be a guaranteed starter for Sunderland, but with the Tractor Boys reportedly offering £3.5 million for Simms, the Black Cats could be priced out of a move.

Brett Worthington

This could be an exciting addition from Ipswich Town.

Simms showed during his time at Sunderland that at Championship level he can be a real asset. It seems his future at Everton is very much up in the air, and they are likely to let him leave should they get a good offer.

The one concern would be that Ipswich are a side that have several options in the final third, so would Simms be a guaranteed starter, I’m not too sure.

So, you could argue that he may be better off moving to Sunderland, but it is unclear if the Black Cats can match what Everton want and whether Ipswich’s finances put them in a stronger position.

Declan Harte

Simms would be a good signing for Ipswich given how well he performed in the second tier last season.

The striker bagged seven league goals from 17 appearances in the Championship before returning to Everton.

While his time in the Premier League didn’t go so smoothly, he still showed enough promise with Sunderland that he could be a smart pick-up for any second division side.

However, with Sunderland still in need of reinforcement up front, it may be a challenge to convince him to sign at Portman Road instead.

A move back to the Black Cats seems far more likely, especially given how promising Sunderland’s promotion challenge proved last season.