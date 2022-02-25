Ipswich Town reveal transfer stance on 20-year-old Chesterfield target

Ipswich Town look like they could be set to keep Tyreece Simpson at Portman Road for now, with TWTD reporting that Chesterfield and other National League sides have not yet made an official approach for the player.

Paul Cook is the current boss at Chesterfield, having taken over the role after leaving the Tractor Boys earlier on in the campaign. After being appointed with the intention of leading Ipswich into the promotion spots in League One, he left with the side in mid-table.

After a short while on the sidelines, the former Wigan boss is now back in the game with non-league Chesterfield and is already believed to be turning his attention to Portman Road to try and raid them for some of his old players.

There has been reports that a move might be happening but this report from TWTD has confirmed that there been no official bid for the striker as of yet.

Simpson has yet to feature for Ipswich this season though and some regular gametime could certainly appeal to the youngster if some solid interest and bids do form.

The 20-year-old has already spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Swindon and if Kieran McKenna has no plans to get him involved at Portman Road, then he could certainly be shipped out again.

With 11 goals in 25 games for Swindon during his time in League Two, he certainly made quite the impression before returning to his parent club. A league lower, in the National League, could certainly help him to thrive even more and it wouldn’t be a surprise to eventually see some bids go in.

The Verdict

There is an argument to be had that Tyreece Simpson could do a job for Ipswich right now in League One.

He was certainly solid in the fourth tier with Swindon and given regular action a league higher, he could be decent for his parent club too. Even at just 20-years-old, he looks like he can already provide plenty in attack.

If Kieran McKenna doesn’t want to use him though, then I think the best port of call would definitely be to send him out on a short-term deal again. The time he spent at Swindon looked like it helped him massively, as he played regularly and got on the scoresheet.

There is no point him now sitting on the sidelines for the rest of the year and it means if an opportunity to join Chesterfield or someone else comes along, they should certainly consider sending him out.