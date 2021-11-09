Ipswich Town: Remember Tamas Priskin? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

In 2006, a Hungarian international arrived at Watford looking to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Zoltan Gera of West Brom at the time and make an impact in the Premier League.

Unfortunately it didn’t quite pan out that way for Tamas Priskin, but he’s still firing in the goals at the age of 35 after leaving these shores nine years ago.

Priskin’s time at Watford was mixed – he made appearances in the top flight in his debut season but when the Hornets were relegated back to the Championship in 2007, he found game-time hard to come by and ended up on loan at Preston North End.

Having improved under Brendan Rodgers in the 2008-09 campaign and scoring 12 goals, contract issues meant that Priskin’s time at Vicarage Road came to an end in August 2009 and he ended up at Ipswich Town for a fee of £1.7 million.

He failed to capitalise on his form from the previous season though and found himself struggling, scoring just once in his first season for the Tractor Boys and ended up on loan at QPR in the very same campaign.

Priskin appeared regularly in 2010-11 but only scored four times and halfway through the following season after just two outings he departed Portman Road by mutual consent – but what’s he up to now?

You could say that Priskin has been much-travelled since leaving Suffolk, heading to clubs in Russia and Israel before signing for his first ever club Gyori ETO in 2014.

His return to Gyor saw him back amongst the goals and that secured him a switch to Slovan Bratislava the following season, where he scored 23 goals in 67 matches and appeared in the Europa League.

Priskin returned to his native country with Ferencvaros in 2017 and spent three years there before a third stint at Gyori began in 2020.

Even in his 30’s, Priskin has been prolific for them – in the 2020/21 season he scored 21 times in 31 appearances in Hungary’s top division and he had two in seven this season before going off injured against Diosgyor back in September, and he hasn’t appeared since.

Despite not becoming a household name in England, Priskin has proven he still knows where the back of the net is despite his advanced years although he won’t be a name that is remembered that fondly at Portman Road.