A number of League One clubs have seen bids for Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni rejected.

That's according to a report from The East Anglian Daily Times, who say that Bolton Wanderers, Barnsley, Oxford United and Wycombe Wanderers are all interested in the 23-year-old.

El Mizouni impressing on loan at Leyton Orient

Having started his senior career with Ipswich, El Mizouni has made 26 appearances in all competitions for the Tractor Boys, scoring twice in that time.

The midfielder has also had several spells out on loan elsewhere, and spent last season on loan at Leyton Orient, helping them to win the League Two title.

El Mizouni then returned to Orient on loan again in the summer transfer window, and is now captaining the club, who currently sit 12th in the League One table.

Now it seems that with the transfer market once again open, the Tunisia international's form is starting to attract plenty of attention from some of Orient's divisional rivals.

Ipswich reject bids for El Mizouni

According to this latest update, Ipswich have now rejected several bids for El Mizouni from clubs currently competing in League One.

It is thought that those offers were in the low six-figure region, and Bolton, Barnsley, Oxford and Wycombe are among the clubs who are apparently interested in the 23-year-old.

Meanwhile, it is stated that it remains to be seen if two other League One clubs, Derby County and Charlton Athletic, will reignite their summer interest in the midfielder.

For their part, Ipswich are said to be willing to sell El Mizouni in the current transfer window, providing their valuation of him is met.

As things stand, El Mizouni's contract at Portman Road is set to expire at the end of this season, although Ipswich do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

That of course, means they do have scope to negotiate any offers that come in for the midfielder during the current window.

Interested League One clubs chasing promotion

Of those sides seemingly keen on El Mizouni, many are pursuing a return to the Championship this season.

Bolton currently sit second in the League One table, while Oxford and Barnsley both occupy play-off places in the division.

Wycombe however, are currently 16th in the standings, 15 points adrift of the top six spots.

Current League One Standings Position Team Played Goal Difference Points 2nd Bolton Wanderers 24 +21 51 5th Oxford United 25 +13 46 6th Barnsley 24 +18 43 16th Wycombe Wanderers 24 -5 28 As of 5th January 2024

El Mizouni could be a useful League One signing

It does feel as though this could be a good signing for a potentially interested League One club to make this month.

El Mizouni is impressing in League One, and the fact he has taken on the captain's armband at Leyton Orient while still only on loan there, does seem to show how much he offers at this level.

As a result, he could be a useful addition for any third-tier side who are able to sign him, especially given many of those interested in him are now in a promotion race with each other.

With that in mind, it does seem as though Ipswich Town are going to have to make a rather significant decision over what comes next for El Mizouni in his career, in the not too distant future.