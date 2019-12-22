Ipswich Town register interest in Championship playmaker

Ipswich Town have expressed an interest in signing Bristol City midfielder Sammie Szmodics on loan next month, according to reports from the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 24-year-old sealed a move to Ashton Gate in the summer, after establishing himself as one of the best players in League Two for Colchester United last term.

The attacking midfielder scored 15 goals and added nine assists for John McGreal’s side, who narrowly missed out on a place in the League Two play-offs.

But Szmodics has found game time hard to come by since completing a move to Bristol City, making just one league start and making four appearances in all competitions.

A loan move looks to be on the cards for the playmaker next month, and the East Anglian Daily Times understand that Ipswich are in the queue to acquire his services on a temporary basis.

It might be a tough ask for Paul Lambert’s side to pursue his signature, though, with Championship sides Huddersfield Town and Hull City also being credited with an interest in Szmodics.

Ipswich will be looking to add more firepower to their attack next month as the Tractor Boys look to win promotion to the Championship.

Town sit third in the League One table, one point off the automatic promotion places after losing 1-0 to Portsmouth at the weekend.

The verdict

It would be a real coup if Ipswich were to sign Szmodics given the clubs that are interested in him.

I’m surprised at how his move to Bristol City has panned out to be fair – he was a quality player in League Two and he looked like he could definitely make the step up.

A spell in League One could do him the world of good as he looks to earn regular game time and get back to his best.