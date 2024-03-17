Highlights Ipswich Town may break their transfer record if promoted. Harry Redknapp's side in 2008 was a career highlight for Hreidarsson.

Ipswich Town could be set to break their transfer record this summer, especially if they get promoted to the Premier League.

Kieran McKenna's side are chasing back-to-back promotions, and like every club who play in the top flight, they will be enticed by the riches that await them should they achieve their aim.

The Tractor Boys last played in the top flight between 2000 and 2002, which was a period where they broke the club's transfer record. It hasn't been eclipsed since.

Here, we take a look at Ipswich's record transfers and where they are now.

This list proves that once a player has retired, it's hard for them to step away from football.

Disclaimer: Due to sensitivity issues, Matteo Sereni and Marcus Bent – Ipswich's second and third record signings – will not be discussed.

Hermann Hreidarsson

Ipswich's record transfer fee was broken in 2000 when they were promoted to the Premier League.

Left-back Hreidarsson moved from Wimbledon, where he was part of a physical unit that the Premier League's big boys would often have a tough game against.

After spending three years at Portman Road, he played for Charlton Athletic and then Portsmouth – where he spent his best years.

Being a part of Harry Redknapp's FA Cup winning side of 2008 was certainly his career highlight.

Hreidarsson hasn't stepped back from the game since retiring, but he's spent most of his managerial career in his native Iceland.

He started his coaching career in a player-manager role at ÍBV – where he returned to in 2021 and is still manager there now.

Hreidarsson played with Sol Campbell at Portsmouth, and he served as his assistant manager at Southend in 2019/20 – his only coaching stint outside of Iceland.

In an interview with Sky Sports last year, he spoke of his desire to return to manage in England one day.

He said: "It is my fourth season now here in Iceland, but I want to come back to England and manage in the home of football. That is what I am aiming to do. I feel after 10 years of coaching I am ready to take the step in a place where I know the game well. I want that buzz again."

Finidi George

In his prime, Finidi George was one of the best African players of all-time.

Part of Ajax's famous Champions League winning squad of 1994/95 under Louis van Gaal, George was a powerful winger who possessed incredible technical prowess on the ball.

He moved from the Netherlands to Spain, where he had spells playing for Real Betis and Real Mallorca before moving to Ipswich for £3.1m in 2001.

Despite some flashes of his quality, it was clear that he was past his best when he played in Suffolk between 2001 and 2003.

George is worshipped back in his homeland of Nigeria, whom he won 62 caps for during his playing career.

He was on José Peseiro's coaching staff at the latest edition of the AFCON, where Nigeria lost the final to hosts Ivory Coast.

Portuguese boss Peseiro has now left his position, and according to reports in Nigeria, George is set to take charge of the Super Eagles for their upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Mali.

Whoever Nigeria's new manager is, continental icon George will almost certainly remain in the coaching staff in some capacity.

Marcus Stewart

Marcus Stewart's spell at Ipswich coincided with the club's two-year stint in the Premier League between 2000 and 2002.

Ipswich paid Huddersfield Town £2.75m for his services in 2000, which was a club record fee at the time.

In his debut season, he proved to be a real bargain. Stewart led the line as Ipswich finished fifth in the Premier League.

The Ipswich striker scored 19 league goals, and finished as the league's second top scorer behind Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Premier League top scorers 2000/01 (via Transfermarkt) Rank Player Nationality Team Goals 1. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Dutch Chelsea 23 2. Marcus Stewart English Ipswich Town 19 3. Thierry Henry French Arsenal 17 4. Mark Viduka Australian Leeds United 17 5. Michael Owen English Liverpool 16 6. Teddy Sheringham English Manchester United 15

Stewart left Ipswich in 2002 when they were relegated.

Since retiring in 2011, he has worked as a first-team coach at Exeter City before moving onto Bristol Rovers and Walsall, where he worked as assistant manager to Darrell Clarke.

For almost the last two years, Stewart has been working as Head of Player Development at Yeovil Town.

Grant Leadbitter

In a playing career that spanned 18 years with more than 500 appearances to his name, it's fair to say that Grant Leadbitter enjoys his football.

After coming through and playing at Sunderland up until 2009, Leadbitter moved to Ipswich for £2.6m and proved to be a solid signing for the Tractor Boys.

Unfortunately for Ipswich, he was snapped up by Middlesbrough in 2012 and captained them in 2015/16 – the year they won promotion to the Premier League.

Leadbitter returned to Sunderland for the last two years of his playing career.

Since retiring, he's gone into coaching – working as Boro's Individual Development Coach since October 2022 when Michael Carrick took over at the Riverside.