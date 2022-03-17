Ipswich Town receive major transfer boost ahead of summer window

Bersant Celina has revealed he wants to stay at Ipswich Town next season no matter what division they are in.

The attacking midfielder returned to Portman Road on a season-long loan from French outfit Dijon and he has generally impressed, scoring five goals and registering the same number of assists in 25 league appearances.

The 25-year-old has been a regular under Kieran McKenna in recent weeks and he is clearly enjoying his role within the side, as he explained to BBC Suffolk, as quoted by the EADT, that his aim is to remain with the Tractor Boys for the long-term.

“I just want this club to get promoted and I will come here hopefully – that’s my goal. I definitely want to come back to England and I definitely want to come back here. I’ve played a lot of games for this club and I really feel at home here. I’m happy.”

When quizzed on whether Ipswich needed to be playing Championship football to make that happen, Celina replied with; ‘No, it doesn’t have to be’.

He is likely to start against Oxford this weekend in what is a huge game for McKenna’s men.

Only a true expert on Ipswich Town’s will get these 27 Tractor Boys’ quiz questions correct

1 of 27 Ipswich Town won their only ever top-flight title in what year? 1957 1962 1966 1980

The verdict

This is good news for Ipswich as everyone can see that Celina is a classy operator and the new boss has certainly helped his game.

So, keeping him, whether they are in League One or the Championship, would seem to be a no-brainer for the club and you would imagine that they will do all they can to agree terms with Dijon in the summer.

For now though, the only focus for all connected to the club will be on making the play-offs, with a top six finish a real possibility.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.