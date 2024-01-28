Highlights Ipswich Town are offering Sam Gallagher a lucrative three-year contract to convince him to join the club.

Blackburn Rovers are reluctant to sell Gallagher this month, leaving Ipswich little time to secure a deal.

Ipswich are currently in need of a striker due to injuries and are actively searching for a new number nine to bolster their squad.

Ipswich Town are offering Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher a three-year contract to convince him to make the move to the club, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

It was revealed earlier this month that the Tractor Boys had two bids worth £1 million and £1.5 million rejected for Gallagher, and journalist Pete O'Rourke claimed on Thursday that they have had another offer turned down.

However, it seems Ipswich are not prepared to give up on their pursuit of Gallagher, and Nixon says that they are willing to give the 28-year-old a big contract to get the deal over the line.

Blackburn are reluctant to sell Gallagher this month, and while the Tractor Boys are "close to reaching £2 million", it will leave Rovers little time to find a replacement with just days remaining in the transfer window.

Gallagher's contract at Ewood Park expires in the summer, although Blackburn do have the option to extend for a further year, and he is said to be keen to make the switch to Portman Road.

Ipswich are not the only club interested in Gallagher this month, with Birmingham City said to have opened talks over a potential deal for the striker, and a move to St Andrew's would see him reunite with ex-Rovers boss Tony Mowbray.

Gallagher has scored two goals and provided one assist in eight appearances for Blackburn this season, and he has recently returned after almost four months out with a calf injury.

Ipswich Town striker search

Ipswich are currently depleted in the forward areas after George Hirst was ruled out until the latter part of the season with a hamstring injury, while Dane Scarlett has been recalled by Tottenham Hotspur, and Freddie Ladapo has joined Charlton Athletic on loan.

The Tractor Boys are keen to bring in a striker this month, and manager Kieran McKenna admitted that Hirst's injury will accelerate the club's search for a new number nine.

"George is seeing a surgeon this week for a repair to a rupture to his hamstring. It will be the very, very back end of the season before he will be eligible," McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times.

"We wanted to add a goalscorer (in the January transfer window) before George's injury. Now he's ruled out for a large majority of the season that increases that importance."

Ipswich had made an inquiry about Fulham's Jay Stansfield, but it has since been confirmed that he will remain on loan at Birmingham for the rest of the season.

The Tractor Boys have also been linked with Watford's Mileta Rajovic and Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore, and they have reportedly submitted a bid in excess of £1 million for AFC Wimbledon's Ali Al-Hamadi.

Ipswich currently sit second in the Championship table, one point clear of third-placed Southampton.

Ipswich Town facing crucial end to January window

It is a big few days for Ipswich as they look to bring in a striker before Thursday's deadline.

Hirst's injury is a huge blow for the Tractor Boys, and McKenna desperately needs to strengthen his forward line to maintain his side's automatic promotion push.

Gallagher would be an excellent signing for Ipswich, but it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree a fee.

The Tractor Boys suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to National League South side Maidstone United in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, but the arrival of a striker would help to lift the mood around the club.