Ipswich Town readying up to launch raid on L1 rivals for 6-goal ace

Ipswich Town are reportedly ready to step up their interest in Rotherham United ace Matt Crooks as they aim to put together a promotion challenge at Portman Road next season.

Paul Cook has been busy this summer with a lot of players leaving and some new faces arriving now, too, with Macauley Bonne signing over the weekend.

He’s far from done in terms of arrivals, though, and Cook is now, according to the EADT, ready to launch a move for Rotherham star Crooks.

The Millers man hit six goals last season in the Sky Bet Championship as Paul Warne’s men failed narrowly to secure safety and the report suggests that the Blues could now look to strike.

They report that the cull of the Ipswich squad that has already been completed puts them in a good position to beat the likes of Peterborough, Sunderland and Derby who are all also reportedly keen on him.

The Verdict

Crooks is a very decent player and at League One level next season he could be a real asset for any one of Ipswich, Rotherham or Sunderland.

There’s just a year left on his contract with the Millers and if he is now open to a switch the report is suggesting that Town are in a prime position to try and get something done before anyone else can strike.

Let’s see if that is what plays out this summer, with it clear that there is real interest in the player’s signature at the moment.

1 of 25 1. Aston Villa 2-1 loss 1-1 draw 4-0 loss 2-0 loss