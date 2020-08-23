Ipswich Town ready to sanction transfer for 11-goal striker

Ipswich Town are ready to let James Norwood leave the club in this transfer window and Swindon Town are keen on the striker.

The 29-year-old only joined the Tractor Boys 12 months ago on a free after impressing in the lower leagues for Tranmere over the past few years.

However, things didn’t really go to plan for the striker, although he did manage 11 league goals in 28 games for Paul Lambert’s side.

Nevertheless, his long-term future may not be at Portman Road, with Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealing on Twitter that Ipswich are ready to let the player move, with Swindon interested but there are still issues to sort before a deal went through.

“Ipswich. Will let Norwood go. Prefer a sale. Swindon in for him on loan.”

The newly-promoted Robins are on the lookout for more firepower up top and they will see Norwood as a good option as they look to strengthen ahead of the new season.

As for Ipswich, there has been speculation that fellow striker Kayden Jackson could leave but he is someone Lambert is keen to keep.

The verdict

Norwood seemed like a fantastic signing for Ipswich at the time and even though it hasn’t really worked out, he has shown he can score goals at this level.

So, you can understand why there is interest in the player and it seems Ipswich are open to doing a deal.

The obvious stumbling block right now seems a permanent transfer or a loan, so it will be interesting to see how negotiations go between the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.