Ipswich Town, Reading, Wigan and Coventry are among the clubs chasing Livingston’s Nicky Devlin, who is out of contract in the summer.

Who is Nicky Devlin?

The 29-year-old right-back has spent most of his career in Scotland, but he may be known to fans in England after a few years with Walsall from 2017.

However, there’s no doubt that Devlin is playing the best football in his career with Livi, who have established themselves in the Scottish Premiership over the past few years. But, with Devlin’s contract expiring in the summer, there are serious doubts about his long-term future.

That’s because he has already rejected contract offers from Livingston, as boss David Martindale recently conceded that he expects the reliable rull-back to go.

“I’m more than happy to vouch for Nicky. I think he’d be a fantastic addition to a few teams up here, but it may appeal to him to go back down the road.”

It has been claimed by the Daily Record that the four English clubs are keeping tabs on the situation of the player, but they aren’t the only ones keen. That’s because the update states that Hearts are pushing the hardest to bring the player in, whilst Aberdeen and Hibs have also shown an interest.

Therefore, there are going to be plenty of options on the table for Devlin, who is likely to decide his next move when the current season ends.

Livingston are currently battling to finish in the top six of the Scottish Premiership.

Would Devlin be a good signing?

The appeal of the defender is obvious. He has proven himself as a strong performer for Livingston over the years, and whilst some question the standard of the Scottish league, he is performing at a high level for a side that overachieve. As well as that, he is a leader, so to get someone like this on a free transfer makes sense.

The fact so many clubs are keeping tabs on Devlin shows that they see him as a potential bargain, and, at 29, whoever brings him in will be getting a player that is already at his peak and ready to make an instant impact.

Ultimately, letting his contract run down like this means all the power is with Devlin, and he will no doubt weigh up all his options in the summer before making what is a huge decision in his career.