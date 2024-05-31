Highlights Ipswich Town are eager to secure Omari Hutchinson permanently..

Hutchinson was a key player for the Tractor Boys last season, scoring vital goals in their promotion campaign.

The Tractor Boys may need to compete with other teams for Hutchinson's signature.

Ipswich Town have accelerated their interest in Chelsea starlet Omari Hutchinson, according to The Guardian.

The Tractor Boys have plenty of work to do this summer in their quest to stay in the Premier League for the long term.

They may have been able to tie Kieran McKenna down to a new contract, a major boost for the club, but they need to make some signings in the coming months.

Not only is quality needed, but depth is too, with last season's loanees heading back to their parent clubs.

Kieffer Moore could be a big miss after his return to AFC Bournemouth and Jeremy Sarmiento will also be fondly remembered following his last-minute equaliser against Southampton during the latter stages of the campaign.

But Hutchinson is likely to be the biggest miss if he doesn't return to Portman Road, with the Jamaican proving to be an extremely valuable player during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring some crucial goals and playing a huge part in guiding the club to the top flight.

Omari Hutchinson's 2023/24 campaign at Ipswich Town (all competitions) Appearances 50 Goals 11 Assists 6

Able to operate both on the wing and in a central area, he was an extremely useful player for McKenna and the Tractor Boys may have a better chance of getting another deal over the line for the 20-year-old.

Ipswich Town ramp up pursuit of Omari Hutchinson

Getting a permanent deal over the line for Hutchinson is one of McKenna's priorities for the summer, according to The Guardian.

The same outlet has revealed that it could take up to £20m to lure the player away from Stamford Bridge - a hefty price tag for owners who spent wisely in the Championship and League One but may need to push the boat out to recruit one of their former loanees for the long term.

However, Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart and other teams are also interested in the player.

And Enzo Maresca, who is set to become the Blues' boss, may want to assess the player in pre-season before deciding whether he wants the top-tier giants to sanction a move away for the player or not.

Omari Hutchinson should be open to an Ipswich Town return

Hutchinson would probably win plenty of game time if he made a permanent move to Portman Road.

Ipswich's owners will surely be keen to see the player start regularly if they are to invest a considerable amount to bring him to the club - and they could potentially force McKenna to agree to this condition before making a move for the Jamaica international.

Because he's likely to get plenty of game time, Hutchinson should be open to a move to Portman Road.

Young players have been given a chance to shine at Stamford Bridge in the last year, but it's unclear whether the 20-year-old would play a key role for Maresca in the English capital.

Hutchinson has thrived under McKenna before and with the latter recently putting pen to paper on a new deal, the former will know that the Northern Irishman won't be leaving Suffolk in the short term.

A move back to his former loan club would be a good option for the young Chelsea man, but whether a deal can be agreed remains to be seen.