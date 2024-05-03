Highlights Darren Bent believes Kieran McKenna is unlikely to move to West Ham this summer.

Bent doesn't believe the Irons can offer McKenna enough for him to make the move to the London Stadium.

Ipswich Town are on the verge of back-to-back promotions - and McKenna has a lot of credit in the bank at Portman Road because of this.

Pundit Darren Bent doesn't believe Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna would be tempted to move to West Ham United if the opportunity was presented to him this summer, speaking on talkSPORT.

McKenna has done a brilliant job at Ipswich since his arrival.

He arrived at Portman Road following the departure of Paul Cook, who had rebuilt the Tractor Boys' squad but failed to get the best out of them after that work in the transfer market.

McKenna was able to improve results and in his first full season as Ipswich boss, he guided them to automatic promotion from League One, with the club finishing just behind Plymouth Argyle.

League One (2022/23) End of season P GD Pts 1 Plymouth Argyle 46 35 101 2 Ipswich Town 46 66 98 3 Sheffield Wednesday 46 44 96

Heading into this season, the former Manchester United coach worked within a limited budget to bring some talented players in.

Few people would have expected them to be competing for promotion again, but they started the season strongly along with Leicester City and looked to be real contenders to secure a top-two place for much of the season.

The Tractor Boys had a wobble between mid-December and mid-January, but managed to recover from that to regain their place in the top two and they are now just one point away from securing automatic promotion, with their 46th and final league game of the campaign coming at Portman Road against strugglers Huddersfield Town.

With back-to-back promotions looking likely for Ipswich, it isn't a surprise that McKenna has been linked with a move away from his current club.

West Ham are one side that have been linked with a switch for the 37-year-old, with David Moyes being heavily linked with an exit from the London Stadium.

But pundit Bent doesn't believe the Irons will be a hugely attractive destination for the Northern Irishman if they did make an approach for him.

He said on talkSPORT (via West Ham Zone): "I think he stays. I know you’ve got to strike while the iron is hot, but in this scenario, he’s got everything at his disposal that he needs to succeed at Ipswich.

"You’re almost ripping all of that up and starting again. If you’re going to a club like one of the big boys, you can go ‘it might never happen again’.

"I’m not saying West Ham are not a big club, they are, but I don’t think they offer enough for Kieran McKenna to jump ship."

Only one factor may persuade Kieran McKenna to join West Ham

If Ipswich are promoted, McKenna is likely to have a decent budget to play with.

They haven't spent ridiculously in recent years, so it wouldn't be a surprise if big-money signings are made to boost their chances of remaining at the top level for more than one season.

That alone could persuade McKenna to stay put and there are lower expectations at Portman Road, potentially giving him more time to turn things around if things don't go his way during the early stages of next term. There isn't likely to be as much patience at West Ham.

The only factor that may persuade McKenna to make the switch to the English capital is if Ipswich don't win promotion.

That looks unlikely though.