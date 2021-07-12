Ipswich Town poised to finalise deal to bring in 20-goal striker

Ipswich Town are closing in on the signing of Joe Pigott, with the striker available on a free after leaving AFC Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old was a key player for the League One side over the past four years and he delivered a career best season last time out after scoring 20 goals.

With his contract up in the summer, AFC Wimbledon knew they faced a battle to keep the player and that has proven to be the case, with Pigott not signing a new deal and he has been on the lookout for a new club.

And, it appears that club will be Ipswich, with the East Anglian Daily Times revealing that a move is ‘close’.

They state talks have been taking place with the player over a contract and there appears to be a confidence that an agreement will be reached.

If that happens, it will continue what has been a very busy summer for Paul Cook, with the boss bringing in six players already as he looks to build a squad that can compete for promotion next season.

The verdict

This would be a smart signing for Ipswich as scoring goals was a major problem for them last season and even though they have brought in Macauley Bonne, at least one more number nine is needed.

In Pigott they would be getting a player that is proven at this level and he bring a physicality up top as well as being a goalscorer.

When you consider that there was Championship interest in the player, this would be another impressive capture for Ipswich if they get it over the line.

