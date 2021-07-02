Ipswich Town plotting summer transfer swoop for Premier League player

Ipswich Town are hoping to continue their busy start to the transfer window by finalising a deal for Everton’s Lewis Gibson.

Having assessed the squad during the run-in of the previous campaign, boss Paul Cook has wasted little time in overseeing a major overhaul at Portman Road, backed by the finances of the new owners.

Plenty of deals have already been concluded, and more are on the cards, with the East Anglian Daily Times revealing that Gibson is a target.

The 20-year-old is way down the pecking order at Goodison Park and with the defender entering the final year of his contract, the report states that the Tractor Boys are open to a permanent move or a loan for Gibson.

Playing in the Football League would be nothing new for the defender, as he has had spells at Fleetwood Town and most recently Reading, with Gibson featuring in 13 games for the Royals in the previous campaign.

Bringing in at least one centre-back will be the priority for Cook, with Luke Woolfenden and Toto Nsiala the two senior options available to him right now.

The verdict

This would be a very good signing for Ipswich as Gibson is a very talented young player and the fact he was on loan in the Championship last season shows how highly-rated he is.

So, there’s no denying he would be a coup for the Tractor Boys and it would be another impressive addition to what is an increasingly impressive squad.

This is one to monitor in the weeks ahead and with Ipswich needing defenders and Gibson wanting regular minutes, a move does seem realistic.

