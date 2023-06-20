Ipswich Town are interested in out-of-contract Sheffield Wednesday winger Marvin Johnson, according to The Star.

Johnson's contract at Hillsborough expires this summer and although he has been offered a new deal, he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

The 32-year-old is now attracting attention from the Tractor Boys, but there are other clubs thought to be keen on bringing him in on a free transfer.

Ipswich won promotion from League One this season along with Wednesday, beating them to an automatic promotion place as they finished second in the third tier behind champions Plymouth Argyle.

The Owls are currently without a manager following Darren Moore's shock exit on Monday evening, with differences over transfer policy said to be a key factor in his departure.

How did Marvin Johnson perform for Sheffield Wednesday?

Johnson has established himself as one of the Owls' key men since his arrival at Hillsborough in August 2021 following his release by Middlesbrough.

He was excellent both defensively and offensively this season, scoring three goals and registering 14 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions and contributing to one of the best defences in League One.

Johnson was one of the first names on Moore's team sheet and was a consistent and reliable performer throughout Wednesday's two-year stay in the third tier.

Prior to his move to Hillsborough, Johnson had proven his ability in the Championship with Boro, scoring four goals and providing six assists in 43 appearances in all competitions in his final season at the Riverside Stadium.

Would Marvin Johnson be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

Johnson would be a shrewd addition for the Tractor Boys.

He enjoyed a superb season for Wednesday this year and there is no doubt it would be a huge blow for the Owls if he opts against extending his stay at the club.

Johnson may have concerns over how much game time he would receive at Portman Road as he is unlikely to displace Leif Davis, but he would be an excellent back-up to the 23-year-old and would offer Kieran McKenna useful versatility with his ability to play at wing-back or in a more advanced position.

Wednesday will be desperate to keep hold of Johnson, but if the Tractor Boys were to make an offer, it could be difficult for the Owls to compete financially and given Ipswich's big ambitions, it may be a move that is too tempting for him to turn down.