Ipswich Town are interested in signing Craig Cathcart following his recent release from Watford.

That is according to The Athletic, who report that the Tractor Boys are 'one of the teams' interested in signing the 34-year-old.

Cathcart's release from the Hornets was confirmed earlier this week.

How did Craig Cathcart perform for Watford?

Cathcart first joined the Hornets on loan from Manchester United in January 2010 before returning for a second spell after his departure from Blackpool in June 2014.

The Northern Irishman helped Watford to promotion to the Premier League in his first season at the club, before playing an integral role as they spent five consecutive seasons in the top flight and reached the FA Cup final in 2019.

Cathcart secured another promotion as the Hornets returned to the Premier League at the first attempt in the 2020-21 season, but although he remained a regular the following year, he was unable to prevent their relegation back to the Championship.

The 34-year-old made 29 appearances in all competitions for Watford last season as they recorded a disappointing 11th-placed finish in a turbulent campaign which saw Rob Edwards, Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder all struggle to improve the club's fortunes, but new manager Valerien Ismael opted against offering him a new deal.

Cathcart captained the side on a number of occasions during his nine-year spell at Vicarage Road and he also wore the armband for Northern Ireland in their Euro 2024 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland in March.

It seems Cathcart has no shortage of interest this summer and he has reportedly emerged on Ipswich's radar as Kieran McKenna prepares for life back in the Championship.

Would Craig Cathcart be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

Cathcart would be an excellent signing for Ipswich.

He would bring plenty of Premier League and Championship experience to Portman Road and he would be an incredibly solid and reliable addition who would be a huge asset both on and off the pitch.

Cathcart would face strong competition for places from the likes of George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess and Harry Clarke, but even if he is not a regular, his leadership qualities would be invaluable in the dressing room and he would help to instill a winning mentality in the squad having won promotion from the Championship on two occasions.

There may be some concerns about Cathcart's age, but he proved for the Hornets last season that he is still more than capable of performing in the second tier and on a free transfer, it is a no-brainer for the Tractor Boys to pursue a deal.