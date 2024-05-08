Highlights Ipswich Town are interested in signing Dan Ballard and Pierre Ekwah from Sunderland.

After winning Championship promotion this season, the Tractor Boys are now preparing for a return to the Premier League.

The club will apparently use their knowledge of the Championship to identify targets who could follow them to the top-flight of English football.

Ipswich Town are interested in signing centre back Dan Ballard and midfielder Pierre Ekwah from Sunderland in the summer transfer window.

That's according to a report from TBR Football, who say the Tractor Boys are keen to take advantage of their knowledge of the Championship this summer.

After a memorable season that saw the club secure a second consecutive promotion, they are now preparing for life back in the Premier League, after more than 20 years away.

There will of course, be a need to strengthen Kieran McKenna's squad if they are to be competitive in the top-flight of English football again next season.

Now it seems as though Ipswich have already identified two potential options who are currently on the books at The Stadium of Light, who could help them to do just that.

Ipswich eyeing Sunderland duo

As per this latest update, the Tractor Boys are keen to sign both Ballard and Ekwah from Sunderland once the summer transfer window officially opens again next month.

It is thought that the Championship promotion are keen to use their knowledge of the division to drive their recruitment in the transfer window this summer.

Ipswich will apparently target players who they feel can make the step-up to the Premier League with them.

It is claimed that has led to them planning moves to sign both Ballard and Ekwah from Sunderland this summer.

The duo will reportedly also be the subject of interest from elsewhere, and so Ipswich are said to be keen to do move fast in order to secure their services.

Ekwah joined Sunderland from West Ham back in January 2023. Since then, the midfielder has made 60 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, scoring five goals and providing two assists in that time.

Ballard meanwhile, has three goals and one assist in 66 games since moving from Arsenal in the summer of 2022.

Both players have just over three years remaining on their contracts with their current club, securing their futures at The Stadium of Light until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Sunderland will therefore be in a strong position to respond to any offers that could come in for the pair from Ipswich in the summer transfer window.

For their part, the Black Cats finished an underwhelming 16th place in the final Championship standings this season, after a campaign in which they got through three different managers.

Ekwah and Ballard could be good additions at Portman Road

It does feel as though the signings of Ekwah and Ballard could prove to be useful ones for Ipswich to make this summer.

Both players have impressed in the Championship at what is a relatively early stage of their careers, suggesting they ought to be capable of making the move to the Premier League in the future.

As a result, they may be useful assets for the Tractor Boys when they return to that level next season.

Indeed, even if things do not work out for Ipswich in the top-flight in 2024/25, they know both players could still do a job for them in the Championship, which would help them to bounce back as well.

Meanwhile, with the financial windfall and expectation there will be around Portman Road to invest after promotion, Ekwah and Ballard may also now be seen as affordable targets for the club.

With all that in mind, it does therefore seem as though deals for the Sunderland duo could be well worth pursuing for Ipswich Town over the course of the summer transfer window.