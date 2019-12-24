Ipswich Town plot transfer move for defender

Ipswich Town are interested in making a potential move for Ross County defender Tom Grivosti in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Record.

The Tractor Boys have been largely solid during the first half of the campaign, with Paul Lambert’s side having conceded just 16 league goals in their opening 20 League One matches, but there have been signs over the last few weeks during a five match winless run in the league that Ipswich’s defence is starting to become more vulnerable, having conceded six goals in those five games.

Lambert’s side have plenty of options to call upon in the centre of defence with the likes of Luke Woolfenden, Luke Chambers, James Wilson and Aristote Nsiala all challenging for regular starts, but Woolfenden has been subject of reported interest from Championship side Queens Park Rangers, which could mean the Tractor Boys need to find a replacement in January were he to leave.

Grivosti has established himself as a key performer for Ross County, having made a breakthrough into the first team last term making 17 appearances for the club as they secured a return to the Scottish Premier League, while he has also made six appearances this term, but is currently out of action with a foot injury – and it is thought the Scottish side are hoping to extend his deal which is set to run out at the end of the season.

The Verdict

It would be surprising to see Ipswich move for another centre-back in the winter window, unless the Tractor Boys feel they are likely to lose one of their four first choice defenders, and it could therefore be a sign that Lambert could be about to lose one of his central defenders if they are serious about making a move for Grivosti.

Grivosti, though, appears to be the right sort of addition that Ipswich should be targeting as they look to recruit players who they can develop and then potentially sell on for a large profit, and Grivosti is certainly at the right age to be developed and has already shown glimpses of his potential playing for Ross County.

The 20-year-old would face a real challenge to force his way into Lambert’s side straight away if he arrives in January, but he has shown he has the ability to perform when he is given a chance to impress.