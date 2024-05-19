Highlights Leif Davis shines for Ipswich with unmatched creativity and defensive reliability, attracting interest from Premier League clubs, especially West Ham.

Sam Morsy provides stability in midfield for Ipswich, nominated for the Championship Fans Player of the Year Award, aiming for a Premier League spot next season.

Christian Walton may seek a move after being second choice to Vaclav Hladky, while Marcus Harness and Gassan Ahadme face potential departures from Ipswich.

After 22 years in exile from the top flight, this season Ipswich Town made an emphatic return to the Premier League.

Under the guidance of Kieran McKenna, the Tractor Boys became the first team since Southampton in 2012 to achieve back-to-back promotions from the third tier to the top table of English football.

Throughout the 38-year-old’s tenure, supporters at Portman Road have seen their club transformed. The Suffolk-based side plays a high-octane, expansive brand of football; this proactive, attack-minded approach has been sustained throughout the campaign.

With the team locked in a three-way battle for promotion with Leicester and Leeds until the very end, Ipswich players have displayed consistency and resilience that should stand the club in good stead as they prepare for their first Premier League season in a generation.

Now that the dust has settled on Portman Road and the focus has begun to shift towards the upcoming summer transfer window, the anxiety surrounding the team's on-the-pitch performance will be replaced by worries about the club's playing squad.

Ipswich must strengthen if they are to enjoy a third successful season on the bounce. While survival will be the top priority, if the Tractor Boys can recruit effectively, they could prove to be a wildcard team.

However, when Ipswich take their seat at the top table later this year, McKenna will hope to have retained his star performers. By blitzing the second tier, many of the East Anglian side’s players showcased their quality and may be seen as attractive signings for larger clubs with higher spending power.

FLW takes a closer look at five Ipswich players that are sure to attract serious transfer interest this summer.

1 Leif Davis

In a team of standout performers, Leif Davis has been Ipswich’s most exciting player this campaign.

A left-back with a license to bomb on, Davis appears to have all the qualities needed to achieve at the top level in abundance. At only 24, the defender’s composure on the ball much belies his age, and this season his unmatched creativity in wide areas has made him the Championship's unrivalled assist king.

Although the eyes are drawn to Davis’ 18 assists this season, the full-back has stood up defensively for the most part. The former Leeds man has been tasked with nullifying his winger, often in one-on-one situations, despite having to operate in an attack-heavy system.

Under McKenna, the defender has progressed at a rate of knots. Davis’ natural ability was visible during his loan spell at Bournemouth from Leeds in 2021, but from his performances on the South Coast, it would have been hard to forecast such a significant development.

It remains to be seen whether Davis can maintain his level of offensive threat and continue to simultaneously get the better of his opponents when asked to defend in the Premier League.

The step up in quality may expose flaws in the defender’s game, but for the moment, he looks ready-made for the top flight.

Off the back of such an impressive season, it is no surprise that Davis has been the subject of significant transfer speculation. But the player's links with one club, in particular, will be a cause for fans' concern.

It feels like West Ham United has been here before. The Hammers poached Aaron Creswell for a bargain £2 million fee from the Tractor Boys nine years ago. With the East-London outfit believed to be in hot pursuit of the left-back, supporters in Suffolk will be desperate for the transfer talk to be mere conjecture, hopeful that they will not experience an unwelcome sense of déjà vu in the coming months.

If Ipswich are to continue to progress next season, it is paramount that they hold onto Davis; he is integral to the McKenna playstyle and possesses the quality to be a match for some of the world’s best in the Premier League.

Leif Davis' Championship season stats Appearances (Started) 43 (43) Goals 2 Assists 18 Big Chances Created 15 Clean Sheets 10 Red Cards 0 Stats as of May 16th, 2024- As per Sofascore

2 Sam Morsy

Before the season started, it was hard to imagine 32-year-old Sam Morsy hitting the heights he has reached under McKenna this season.

The Egyptian is a continuity player, and Morsy offers a sense of calm amid the controlled Ipswich chaos. When opponents adjust to Ipswich’s helter-skelter system, the resolute midfielder is effective at restoring balance and regaining control of the game.

Morsy’s presence in the Suffolk side has allowed his manager to play with such attacking dynamic full-backs; he provides cover centrally and is adept at filling in for players caught up the pitch in transition.

Although the former Wigan man is far from a veteran, soon he will approach the twilight years of his playing career and be faced with a decision: whether to attempt to keep up with top-level players or to search for a move down the pyramid or overseas.

Inevitably, this summer, lower-division clubs will attempt to pre-empt Morsy’s move from the top flight. However, Morsy has been nominated for this season’s Championship Fans Player of the Year Award and will hold aspirations of playing in the Premier League next campaign.

Last summer, the midfielder quashed reported interest from the Saudi League to continue on the Ipswich journey. However, if a lucrative offer was tabled, his head may be swayed this time around.

Sam Morsy's Championship season stats Appearances (Started) Goals Assists Big Chances Created Errors Leading to a Goal Red Cards Stats as of May 16th, 2024 - As per Sofascore

For McKenna and Ipswich, it is important that Morsy remains in the fold by August. Even if the Tractor Boys are to consider a younger alternative next season, his reliability and consistency will be needed if the team are to negate their rivals' attacking threat next campaign.

3 Christian Walton

Christian Walton has suffered from the success of Vaclav Hladky this season. Walton was a mainstay in the Ipswich team that won promotion from League One but has found himself playing second fiddle to the Czech international this campaign.

The former League One Golden Glove winner has been linked away previously and that's likely to be no different this summer.

However, the former Brighton man has struck a deal to extend his time at Portman Road for another year. While this may put off potential suitors who had been interested in the player previously, Walton could be available for a discount move and will likely still be a transfer target for lower-division sides in the upcoming window.

Christian Walton's Championship season stats Appearances (Started) 1 (0) Saves per game 3 Goals conceded per game 3 Clean sheets 0 Stats as of May 16th, 2024 - As per Sofascore

4 Marcus Harness

Marcus Harness has been deployed as a super-sub throughout McKenna’s tenure. This term, the 28-year-old has appeared 34 times for the Tractor Boys. However, the bulk of his minutes have come off the bench.

As Harness has only started seven Championship games this season, it is hard to envisage the attacker featuring in the Premier League.

A consistent performer with an eye for goal, the former Portsmouth man could depart Portman Road in search of game time. With his quality and experience, Harness would be a welcome addition to any Championship or League One team and will command significant interest this summer.

Marcus Harness' Championship season stats Appearances (Started) 34 (7) Goals 4 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 1 Red Cards 0 Stats as of May 16th, 2024 - As per Sofascore

5 Gassan Ahadme

With one year left on his Ipswich contract, the time is right for the Tractor Boys to cash in on Moroccan attacker Gassan Ahadme.

This season, the 23-year-old has played a leading role in Cambridge United’s survival in League One.

The imposing striker has notched an impressive eleven-goal haul during his time on loan at the Abbey this campaign.

While it remains to be seen whether Ahadme will drop down to the third division again, he would represent a statement signing for any League One team; the attacker will attract serious transfer interest in the upcoming window and looks destined to leave Ipswich before the start of next season.