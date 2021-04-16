Ipswich Town player’s Portman Road future hangs in the balance as club confirm stance

Ipswich Town have confirmed that Alan Judge will not feature for the club for the remainder of the season.

Judge signed for Ipswich from Brentford under Paul Lambert in January 2019, and has since made 91 appearances for the Tractor Boys in all competitions.

The Republic of Ireland international has made 34 appearances in League One this season, scoring four goals and chipping in with three assists.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and if Ipswich’s latest club statement is anything to go by, his future looks uncertain.

Judge has a clause in his contract, whereby if he makes 30 starts in League One this season, he would automatically trigger a year’s extension.

Judge has made 29 starts in League One this season, so one more would trigger that clause.

Paul Cook has informed Judge that the club are not in a position to trigger the extension, and has informed Judge that he will not play for the remainder of the season.

The Verdict

This is a really bizarre bit of news.

Judge has been a key player for the Tractor Boys this season, making 38 appearances in all competitions this term.

But he clearly isn’t a player who is valued highly by Paul Cook, otherwise he’d be keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Of course, Cook may reconsider this stance and offer him a new deal at the end of the season, but that looks uncertain given their latest stance.