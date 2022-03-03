Ipswich Town player suffers fresh injury setback

Ipswich Town youngster Tyreece Simpson has suffered an injury setback which will make him unavailable for selection for the first-team for the next few weeks, manager Kieran McKenna has confirmed.

The 20-year-old went on his first loan spell away from the Tractor Boys at the start of the 2021-22 season, joining Swindon Town of League Two in what was meant to be a season-long deal.

However after scoring nine league goals for the Robins, Simpson was instead recalled by McKenna and Ipswich with a view to giving him a chance in the senior setup.

Quiz: Are these 19 Ipswich Town facts genuine or fake?

1 of 19 Ipswich Town were founded in 1879. True or false? True False

Simpson has been training with the rest of the squad in recent weeks and enhanced his chances of getting a chance soon when netting twice for the club’s under-23 team in a rampant 4-1 success over Swansea City.

However the powerful striker would not finish the game and was withdrawn late on, with McKenna revealing that Simpson has an issue with the back of his knee and it will mean that he misses the next few weeks of potential action as he recovers.

“Unfortunately he picked up a little injury on Monday that he came off with towards the back end of the game,” McKenna said, per the EADT.

“It’s a little issue on the back of his knee. They are still assessing it.

“It took him a week or two to settle back into the environment again, but the last couple of weeks he’s been looking stronger in training and stronger in the last couple of Under-23s games.

“The plan was for him to train with us again this week, after the game on Monday, and like everyone else at the football club it’s up to him to show in training that he’s deserving of minutes.

“Hopefully it’s just going to be a short spell on the sidelines, maybe one or two weeks.”

The Verdict

With Ipswich’s current senior strikers not really in the best of form, Simpson would have been looking to get a chance from McKenna on the back of his brace against the Swans.

He will now though have to wait that little bit longer for a chance thanks to this particular setback, which will be a frustration for Simpson.

After showing good form for Swindon, the youngster probably expected to be in the mix straight away in the first-team when he was recalled.

There’s still time for Simpson to make an impact though between now and the end of the season – firstly though he has to recover from the knee injury he’s suffered.