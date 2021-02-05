Ipswich Town player speaks on his connections to bitter local rivals Norwich

New Ipswich recruit Luke Matheson has moved to distance himself from his ties to the Tractor Boys’ bitter rivals Norwich City after it was revealed in 2019 that he supported the Canaries.

The teenage right-back linked-up with Paul Lambert’s side last week from Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, who he joined in the 2020 January transfer window from Rochdale after a breakout half-season with the League One side.

Matheson stayed at Dale for the remainder of last season as part of the £1 million deal, but following being limited to under-23’s football in the current campaign, the 18-year-old bagged himself a move to Ipswich and hopefully for him some more senior game-time.

It did come as a shock to Ipswich fans though when they realised that Matheson proclaimed his support for their bitter rivals in the wake of Rochdale’s huge EFL Cup victory over Manchester United over a year ago.

But in an interview with the East Anglian Daily Times, Matheson has played down his support of the Championship table-toppers.

“My dad’s born and raised in Norfolk and grew up a Norwich fan, so as a boy I grew up looking up to him in everything he’s ever done,” said Matheson.

“Him being a Norwich fan was just me being a young boy, wanting to be my dad, but since my football career started kicking on the whole Norwich fan thing started to deteriorate.

“I can’t remember the last time I turned my phone on to check a Norwich line-up or the Norwich score and the badge doesn’t mean anything to me anymore.

“I’ve not watched a game at Carrow Road. I was there once for a ‘meet the players’ kind of thing when I was five or six but I’ve never watched a game there.

“I’m so happy to be here now and to wear the Ipswich badge on the front of my shirt and I want to give 100% effort in every game and every training session to this badge.”

The Verdict

A cynical person would suggest that Matheson is down-playing his links to Norwich to make himself more liked by his new fanbase, but it seems very genuine and Ipswich fans themselves have complimented him for the interview.

It may be completely different if the youngster had been a die-hard Canaries fan and had been bad-mouthing Ipswich in the past, but that’s not the case here and Matheson is simply at Portman Road to play football.

And play football he should – right-back has been a problem position for Paul Lambert this season with veteran defender Luke Chambers occupying that spot for most of the season, but he doesn’t have the legs or energy of Matheson to be a flying wing-back – and he’s hoping to bring both attacking nous and defensive quality to the Suffolk side.