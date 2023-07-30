Luton Town are searching for a new goalkeeper this summer following their promotion to the Premier League.

The Hatters decided against signing Ethan Horvath from Nottingham Forest permanently despite his successful loan spell at the club last season, meaning Rob Edwards is in need of a replacement.

What is the latest on Luton Town's goalkeeper situation?

Luton were said to be interested in Asmir Begovic after his depature from Everton, but he has since joined Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Manchester United are reluctant to allow Tom Heaton to leave, while there is "no breakthrough" in the Hatters' attempts to sign Blackburn Rovers' Thomas Kaminski, with the Belgian's reported £6 million valuation potentially pricing the Hatters out of a move.

Luton have now turned their attention to West Bromwich Albion's Alex Palmer, but Ipswich Town's Christian Walton is another name on their transfer radar.

Walton joined the Tractor Boys on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 2021 before making the move permanent last January.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season, keeping an impressive 24 clean sheets in 47 appearances in all competitions to help Kieran McKenna's side to promotion from League One.

Should Christian Walton stay at Ipswich Town or move to Luton Town?

There is no doubt Walton would be capable of making the step up to the Premier League and he would be an excellent signing for the Hatters, but he should remain at Portman Road.

Ipswich are a club on an upward trajectory under McKenna's guidance and they are widely expected to be competitive on their return to the Championship next season.

The Tractor Boys have had a strong start to the summer, bringing in Jack Taylor from Peterborough United, Cieran Slicker from Manchester City, George Hirst on a permanent basis from Leicester City and Omari Hutchinson on loan from Chelsea and given their vast financial resources, there could be some more high-profile arrivals before the end of the transfer window.

Of course, Ipswich will need time to adapt to the second tier, but it would be no surprise to see them in contention for back-to-back promotions, with Sunderland's achievement of reaching the play-offs in their first year back in the division offering hope as to what could be possible.

While the opportunity to play in the top flight would undoubtedly be appealing, Walton should think incredibly carefully before leaving the Tractor Boys' exciting project.

There is significant uncertainty about how Luton will perform in the Premier League and Walton could find himself under pressure between the sticks, with the Hatters likely to be on the back foot in many games next season.

Walton is protected by an incredibly solid and well-organised defence at Portman Road, but he could be much more exposed at Kenilworth Road.

Luton may defy the odds and survive in the top flight next season, but should their stay be short, it remains to be seen whether they could challenge for promotion once again.

However, Ipswich are a club who will likely be in promotion contention in the not-too-distant future and McKenna has stated that his long-term ambition is to lead the club to the Premier League.

In the short-term, a move to the Hatters could be tempting for Walton, but remaining in East Anglia would be the smart long-term decision.