Ipswich Town player set to depart Portman Road on temporary basis

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy is believed to be closing in on a potential emergency loan move to League One rivals Cambridge United, according to TWTD.

Holy has found himself down the pecking order at Portman Road so far this season with Paul Cook having elected to bring in both Christian Walton and Václav Hladký during the summer tranfser window.

That has meant that Holy has been limited to just three appearances for Ipswich so far this term which have all come in the cup competitions.

The 29-year-old was an important player for Ipswich last season with him managing to make 36 League One appearances for the Tractor Boys. During that time he helped them record 16 clean sheets and also averaged 2.6 saves per game.

Cambridge could be in need of bringing in a goalkeeper on an emergency loan deal, which is permitted with the Us currently finding themselves without a senior number one.

That comes following first-choice keeper Dimi Mitov being forced off the field in their last game against Shrewsbury Town and facing a period out due to concussion protocols.

According to TWTD, Cambridge have identified Holy as a potential option to come into their squad for their coming matches if he is able to complete an emergency loan move from Ipswich.

The verdict

Holy could well benefit from this temporary move as it would enable him to get some more first-team minutes under his belt in League One after he has had to watch on from the sidelines as Ipswich’s third-choice keeper this term so far.

The 29-year-old is a safe pair of hands for Cambridge to call upon in the next few games until Mitov can return to action. So, all around for everyone concerned this seems like being a very good move and the hope will be that Holy can gain confidence from it.

The keeper will aim to impress Cook and try and show him that he should be in consideration to come back into the fold for Ipswich in League One despite them having both Walton and Hladký to call upon between the sticks.

This is a deal that should get through without an issue considering that Cambridge clearly need help at the moment in the goalkeeping department and also that Ipswich are unlikely to play him in the next few games.