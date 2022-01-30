Ipswich Town player set for imminent departure

Ipswich Town midfielder Jon Nolan is on the verge of a departure from the Suffolk club after the hierarchy agreed to terminate his contract, according to Football Insider.

The 29-year-old signed for the Tractor Boys in 2018 after agreeing a deal from Shrewsbury Town as part of a £2 million joint deal with Toto Nsiala.

He has never had the same impact though as he had in Shropshire and has played just 61 league games in three-and-a-half years for Ipswich.

Nolan played just 13 times in League One last season before being exiled by former Ipswich boss Paul Lambert around January 2021-time, and when he returned to the fold under Paul Cook he suffered a knee injury which ruled him out for a number of months.

Having not made an appearance in any form of competition this season for Ipswich as he works his way back to full fitness, Nolan has agreed to depart the club ahead of his contract expiring in the summer, leaving him free to find a new club after the window closes on Monday night.

The Verdict

It seems best for all parties that Nolan seeks a new challenge.

He’s never fully settled at Ipswich after his expensive move from Shrewsbury and there were clearly high hopes for him after scoring 10 goals for Salop in the season before he made the switch.

Nolan never became that goalscoring midfielder for the Tractor Boys though and he’s not even had a chance to impress Kieran McKenna because of his long-term injury.

His contract being terminated early though gives him more time to find a club and actually play this season and there’s still a chance he could have a good few years left at League One level if he can regain his form and some confidence.