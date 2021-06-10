Ipswich Town player set for exit to Wigan Athletic

Gwion Edwards is set to join Wigan Athletic from Ipswich Town, having decided to move on from the Portman Road club despite being offered a new deal.

The winger has been at the club for several years and, despite a number of players being told they could move on by manager Paul Cook, he was one of the men offered a new deal by the former Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss.

However, the winger has decided that he evidently wants a new challenge and he is set to swap Suffolk for the north-west with the EADT reporting that Wigan is his most likely destination.

The former Crawley Town player has been at the club for three years and has made over 100 appearances in blue, with MK Dons also credited with an interest in signing him this summer as they look to add to their squad for a potential play-off challenge of their own next year.

Wigan, though, appear to be the team that has won the race with Paul Cook obviously having good links with the Latics.

The Verdict

Edwards evidently wants to move away from Portman Road and have a go somewhere else and that is fair enough.

Ipswich fans will probably take this news without too much disappointment as it looks as though they are being linked with several players that should be able to excite them next season in League One.

Edwards has talent but perhaps has only managed to show it in bursts at Ipswich for various reasons and so perhaps a move away for him is a good idea.

It’s quite likely he’ll be a regular at Wigan and we’ll have to see how he does there.

