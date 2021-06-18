Ipswich Town player outlines stance on future amid links to Manchester United, Leeds United and Aston Villa

Ipswich Town youngster Liam Gibbs is still holding out hope of signing a new contract with the club, according to Suffolk News.

The attacker has recently been attracting interest from Manchester United, Leeds United, Aston Villa and Norwich City, who are believed to be keen on landing his signature in the near future.

Gibbs’ current contract with the Tractor Boys is set to expire at the end of the month, and with no new deal being agreed as of yet, his future remains unclear.

He’s been with the club since 2011, and is reportedly keen on extending his stay at Portman Road for the foreseeable future, which will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters.

The 18-year-old has made four senior appearances in total for Ipswich Town, with one of those coming in the 2020/21 league campaign, as they finished ninth in the League One table.

Paul Cook will be hoping that he can guide them back into the Championship in this year’s league campaign, with it being Ipswich’s third consecutive season in the third tier of English football.

Gibbs could have a role to play in that promotion bid, especially if he’s to sign a new contract with the East-Anglian based side this summer.

The Verdict:

This will be pleasing to hear for the Portman Road faithful.

Gibbs could turn out to be an excellent player in the future, and the Ipswich Town supporters will be hoping that they can see some of his exciting potential with them for years to come.

He’s a player that clearly has something about him, as you don’t attract interest from the likes of Manchester United, Leeds United and Aston Villa by chance.

It would be a real boost for Ipswich to tie him down to a new deal, as it would also stop them from losing him for a minimal fee in future transfer windows.