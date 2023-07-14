Sheffield Wednesday haven't had the most simple of starts to the summer following their promotion from League One to the Championship, but the Owls can now focus on their summer recruitment with a new man in the dugout.

Darren Moore's departure from the hot-seat at Hillsborough has proved to be acrimonious to say the very least, at least where owner Dejphon Chansiri stands, but he was able to land Xisco Munoz as his successor, having previously won promotion from the Championship with Watford in 2021.

Wednesday are yet to make a splash in the transfer market just yet, with the only confirmed first-team signing being that of Reece James from Blackpool, whose loan from last season has been turned into a permanent deal.

They will however need to strengthen in multiple positions if they are going to be competitive in the second tier this coming season, and they have been linked with a swoop for a player from Ipswich Town, who pipped Wednesday to an automatic promotion spot in 2022-23.

According to BBC Sheffield's Rob Staton, the Owls have a serious interest in trying to sign midfielder Panutche Camara, who has four international caps for Guinea-Bissau but struggled to make his presence felt at Portman Road last season.

Who is Panutche Camara?

Camara certainly had a unique route into professional football, spending time in the academies of two clubs in Portugal before joining Barnsley's youth setup in 2016.

He then joined non-league outfit Dulwich Hamlet in 2017 and his performances saw him quickly snapped up by League Two side Crawley Town, where he spent three seasons and played 118 times.

The Red Devils could not tie down Camara to a new contract though and instead he joined Plymouth Argyle in 2020, and for two years he starred in League One, scoring 10 times in 94 outings for the Pilgrims in all competitions.

Ipswich raided Argyle for Camara last summer for a £500,000 fee, but the 26-year-old struggled massively in Suffolk, initially due to groin injuries and subsequent surgeries but he never made it back into a matchday squad by the end of the season, featuring just four times in all competitions.

What has Kieran McKenna said on Panutche Camara's Ipswich Town future?

With Ipswich signing Jack Taylor from Peterborough United to further bolster their engine room, it has pushed Camara further down the pecking order for the upcoming campaign.

Inevitably, Town head coach Kieran McKenna was quizzed on Camara's future in the past week and has stated that it may be in his best interests if he were to find regular football elsewhere - albeit only on loan.

“We think as a football club it’s going to be best for him to go on loan this season to get minutes having missed minutes last year, the first half of last season with injury but then in the second half of the season with other players coming in and doing really well," McKenna said, per the Suffolk News.

“He’s been training really well, is a top professional, is training really well but we have spoken to him earlier in the summer about going on loan this season, we’ve had communication from some different clubs.

"That process is ongoing at the moment.”