Ipswich Town player makes admission over his form

Ipswich Town winger Kyle Edwards has admitted to the East Anglian Daily Times that the fact that he hasn’t scored for the club yet is weighing heavily on his mind.

The 23-year-old arrived at Portman Road over the summer as one of a plethora of new signings for the Tractor Boys and has had an up and down start to his career in a blue shirt.

Edwards has made 19 appearances across all competitions but is yet to register either a goal or an assist, a fact which is clearly something that bothers the player himself.

Speaking recently about his lack of goals, Edwards was quick to make the following admission:

“I’m doing alright, I’m doing ok, but it’s about trying to get that goal now and help the team.

“It’s on my mind but you try to pull things back and hope it comes naturally. You can’t think about things too much. Hopefully in time it will come.”

Quiz: 30 questions about Ipswich Town’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 Macauley Bonne joined on loan from which club this summer? Nottingham Forest QPR Reading Stoke City

Edwards was speaking after being part of the Ipswich side that lost out to Arsenal under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy last night at Portman Road.

With League Two side Barrow to come in the FA Cup second round on Saturday, Edwards will be even more determined to break his scoring duck for the club.

The Verdict

Things are yet to have clicked for Edwards at Ipswich so far but in fairness you could say that about quite a lot of their summer additions if truth be told.

He is certainly getting into the right areas, but the fall just hasn’t fallen for him and that could be something that he takes a closer look at in training with the club’s analysis team.

His predominant responsibility is to create chances for the team and that is something that he has been improving on since the start of the campaign.

It is easy to forget that he is still only 23, so there is still plenty of room for the winger to develop his game further moving forwards.