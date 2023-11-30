Highlights Corberan identified and targeted Brandon Williams as a potential weak point in Ipswich Town's defense.

West Brom trained in a 4-4-2 shape to exploit Ipswich's full-back positioning.

The Baggies successfully executed their game plan, earning a 2-0 victory and reducing the gap between the two teams in the league standings.

Carlos Corberan reportedly pinpointed Brandon Williams as a potential weak point in the Ipswich Town side ahead of West Brom's clash last weekend.

According to The Telegraph, the Spaniard planned for his team to target the Manchester United loanee in their meeting at the Hawthorns last Saturday.

The Baggies earned a 2-0 win over their promotion rivals, which helped maintain their position inside the top six.

Corberan’s side were only the second to earn a victory over Ipswich in the league since they made their return to the Championship this season.

It helped reduce the gap between the two teams to 10 points prior to Albion’s 1-0 win away to Cardiff City on Tuesday evening.

What was West Brom’s game plan to beat Ipswich Town?

Corberan is a manager that prefers to train his players through tactical periodisation, which means drills involve match practice in the shape they will play in for their upcoming games.

Instead of the Spaniard’s preferred set-up of a 4-2-3-1, the team trained in a 4-4-2 shape, which it then used against Ipswich last weekend.

The club worked on how to exploit the fact that one full back, Leif Davis, pushes up much higher than the other, which was Williams on Saturday but has also been Harry Clarke for much of the campaign.

It has been reported that the team worked on Thursday to iron out their pressing shape, as this was seen as vital in getting at Kieran McKenna’s side.

The Baggies ultimately proved successful in their strategy, with the first goal coming from a corner down the Ipswich right-flank.

The second was a quick breakaway that saw West Brom secure a four on two attacking situation, which was calmly put away by Brandon Thomas-Asante.

West Brom - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Josh Maja Bordeaux Permanent Jeremy Sarmiento Brighton Loan Pipa Ludogorets Loan

Corberan has earned a lot of praise for the work he has done with the Midlands outfit over the last 13 months, with this insight offering supporters a glimpse at the modern coaching methods he is bringing to the Championship club.

West Brom moved up to third place with a win over Cardiff City on Tuesday evening, which further secured their position inside the top six.

The Baggies will be aiming to earn promotion back to the Premier League this season, despite a number of off-field issues impacting the day-to-day running of the club.

Corberan previously led Huddersfield Town to the play-off final in 2022, but suffered defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The 40-year-old has also worked in English football as a coach at Leeds United under Marcelo Bielsa.

Can Carlos Corberan lead West Brom to the Premier League?

This is a fun insight into the coaching methods of Corberan, who has shown a lot of potential as a manager.

He has handled the off-field issues at the Hawthorns quite well this season, especially given the lack of investment the first team squad saw over the summer.

Tactical periodisation was popularised in English football by Jose Mourinho, and the benefits of this training method was seen last weekend with how West Brom executed their game plan to get a win over Ipswich.

Corberan is a smart coach that has learned a lot from working under great minds like Bielsa, and could be the man to bring the Baggies back to the big time.