Ipswich Town player facing race against time after recent setback

Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna has confirmed that Leif Davis picked up a knock in the club’s meeting with Burton Albion last weekend.

As a result of this issue, Davis is now facing a race against time to be fit enough to feature in the Blues’ showdown with Accrington Stanley.

Ipswich will head into this fixture tonight full of confidence following their recent results in League One.

The Blues have won three games on the bounce at this level which has allowed them to close the gap to promotion rivals Plymouth Argyle.

Ipswich are now only five points adrift of Argyle in the third-tier standings.

By beating Accrington tonight, the Blues will move to within striking distance of Plymouth if Steven Schumacher’s side fail to claim victory in their meeting with Derby County.

With Davis struggling with his fitness, McKenna may opt to switch formation in order to utilise three central-defenders which is the system that he deployed in Ipswich’s recent triumph over Forest Green Rovers.

Ahead of this evening’s clash, McKenna shared a brief update on Davis.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, the Blues boss said: “We have a few knocks from the game [against Burton], which is normal.

“Leif is obviously one of those and he’s still a little bit sore.

“We have got a few others in that same sort of boat.

“But we still have a good amount of time before the game.”

The Verdict

Ipswich will be hoping that Davis will be able to play some part in tonight’s game as he has established himself as a key player for the club since joining the club last year.

In the 32 league games that the left-back has participated in, he has managed to provide nine assists for his team-mates and has also scored two goals at this level.

Davis has also impressed in a defensive sense as he is currently averaging 1.5 tackles and 1.2 interceptions per fixture and has yet to make an error which has led directly to a goal in the third-tier.

Currently averaging a Sofascore match rating of 7.37 at this level, Davis will be confident in his ability to play a major role in Ipswich’s push for promotion over the course of the coming weeks.