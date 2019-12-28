Ipswich Town player exit confirmed

Anthony Georgiou has departed from Ipswich Town to return to parent club Tottenham Hotspur, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old midfielder arrived at Ipswich in August on a six-month loan deal and featured in no less than 13 games, failing to score.

Having began his career with Watford as a youth player, Georgiou moved on to Spurs, making one appearance in the 2017/2018 season.

He then spent time on loan to Levante B last term, scoring one goal in eleven, and Georgiou is expected to be loaned out once more by Spurs.

Ipswich took to social media to announce the news, and thanked the youngster for his time at the club.

The Verdict

It is a shame that Paul Lambert and Ipswich did not agree a full year for Georgiou, given that he does have talent.

What is next for the youngster is unknown, but we could see the Cyprus international move to a similar level of side to Ipswich by the end of January.

Ipswich arguably will not look for a replacement, given that Georgiou made only six starts in his 13 appearances.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.