Ipswich Town player edges closer to temporary Portman Road departure

Ipswich Town are close to agreeing a loan deal for Corrie Ndaba to spend the rest of the season on loan at Scottish Championship outfit Ayr United, with TWTD reporting that negotiations are at advanced stage between the two clubs.

It would be the defender’s third temporary spell away from Portman Road, after spending time at Hemel Hempstead and Chelmsford City last season.

A loan to the Scottish club would provide the youngster with another good opportunity to impress manger Paul Lambert as he seeks to achieve his long-term goal of breaking into the Ipswich first team on a regular basis.

The Irish defender has already been afforded four first team outings already this term for the Tractor Boys, which all came in both the Papa John’s Trophy and the Carabao Cup.

The ultimate 2021 Ipswich Town quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 What year was Ipswich Town founded? 1876 1877 1878 1879

Having originally joined the club from Cherry Orchard back in 2018, Ndaba currently has a year to run on his current contract with the East Anglian outfit.

The Verdict

This would be a great move for Ndaba as he looks to build on the minutes he has been afforded in the first team this term.

He is yet another bright young player coming through the system at Ipswich and could well have a very big future in the game.

His versatility makes him a good option for Lambert when needed and for that reason he could well nail down a future first team spot at either left back or centre back.

Providing the 21-year-old performs well with Ayr, if the move is completed, he could well earn an extension to his current deal with the League One club.