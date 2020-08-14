Ipswich Town player departure looking likely as news emerges

Ipswich Town defender Barry Cotter could be set to leave the club ahead of the 2020/21 season according to TWTD.

It is claimed that the 21-year-old is currently training with League Two side Leyton Orient ahead of a potential move away from Portman Road.

Cotter has been with the club since the summer of 2018, when he arrived on a permanent deal from Irish side Limerick.

But he has struggled for consistent game time with the Tractor Boys, with Cotter making just four senior appearances in his time with the club to date.

Any potential deal is likely to be a loan, but a permanent move for Cotter hasn’t been ruled out at this stage of negotiations according to TWTD.

Cotter is contracted with Ipswich until the summer of 2021, but it remains to be seen as to whether he has a long-term future in Paul Lambert’s plans for the first-team.

The Tractor Boys finished 11th in the League One table in the 2019/20 season, after the majority of clubs in the third-tier agreed to conclude the campaign on a PPG (points per game) basis.

Are these Ipswich Town facts actually true? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10 Ipswich Town were crowned champions of England in their first ever season in the English top-flight - True or false? True False

The Verdict:

This will be the ideal move for both parties involved.

Cotter isn’t going to be near the first-team squad with Ipswich Town this season, and I think the club are making the right decision at looking to move him on.

It’ll be interesting to see whether he’ll sign for Leyton Orient on a loan or permanent deal, as the club might feel as though he could offer them something in the future.

If he can hit the ground running with a new club, then he could well find himself challenging for a spot in the Ipswich team in future seasons.