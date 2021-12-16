Ipswich Town planning second Manchester United raid as they close in on key appointment

Kieran McKenna is expected to bring Manchester United first-team coach Martyn Pert with him if he is appointed as the new Ipswich Town boss.

Martyn Pert, Manchester United's highly rated first-team coach, also expected to leave Old Trafford. Due to follow Kieran McKenna to Ipswich as his No.2. #mufc #itfc — Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) December 16, 2021

It’s been widely reported that the Red Devils coach is in line to succeed Paul Cook at Portman Road, in a move that has come out of the blue somewhat.

And, further details have emerged of the potential backroom team that McKenna will build at Ipswich, as reporter Nick Mashiter revealed that he wants to bring Pert with him.

Of course, the duo have a close relationship having worked together at Old Trafford, but with Ralf Rangnick having brought in his own men, and potentially more to follow, it has opened the door for McKenna and Pert to leave.

If the deal is confirmed, the new Tractor Boys management team could be in charge for the weekend clash against Sunderland, in what is a huge game for both clubs.

Ipswich are currently 12th in the League One table, with the pre-season promotion favourites already nine points away from the play-off places.

The verdict

This is a brave appointment from Ipswich and it will be very interesting to see how it works out for McKenna, who is a highly-rated coach.

It’s good that the board are backing him to bring in his own assistant, because he will need someone he knows and trusts to help get his ideas across to the players.

Now, it’s about waiting to see if the move happens and then how McKenna adapts to working with this talented group.

