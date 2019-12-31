Ipswich Town planning ambitious January raid on promotion rivals

Ipswich Town are interested in doing a deal for Coventry City’s Jordan Shipley when the January transfer window opens.

The 22-year-old, who has come through the ranks with the Sky Blues, has established himself as an important figure for Mark Robins this season, playing every league game.

And, he has impressed with his energy in the middle of the park and has weighed in with three goals already this campaign.

Such form has caught the eye, with the Coventry Telegraph reporting that the Tractor Boys are monitoring Shipley as Paul Lambert looks to strengthen in the New Year.

They claim that the Scotsman was impressed with the midfielder when his sides met twice earlier this month, with Shipley actually scoring as Coventry knocked Ipswich out of the FA Cup.

Of course, the Sky Blues will be reluctant to lose the player considering his importance to the side and Robins’ men are in contention for promotion.

The Midlands outfit are two points behind second-placed Oxford ahead of a trip to struggling Tranmere tomorrow. Meanwhile, Ipswich, who are above Coventry on goal difference, take on leaders Wycombe on New Years Day.

The verdict

Even though Coventry have shown in the past that they will cash in on players if the right offer comes in, it’s very hard to see this transfer happening.

Shipley is an integral member of the squad and there’s no way that Robins will want to lose the player – particularly to Ipswich.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out but it’s hard to see anything happening on this front.

